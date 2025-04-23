Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Visits Hospitalized Political Figures

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited a private hospital to check on Governor CV Ananda Bose and party colleague Mukul Roy. Bose is under observation for potential cardiac issues, while Roy is being treated for age-related health concerns. Both leaders are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:17 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid a visit to a private hospital to check on the health of Governor CV Ananda Bose. Bose is currently under observation for possible cardiac complications.

Banerjee also visited her party colleague Mukul Roy at the same facility. Roy, an ex-railway minister, is battling multiple age-related health problems.

Governor Bose was initially admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital for chest congestion but later shifted to the private medical center. According to Banerjee, both political figures are in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

