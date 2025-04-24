Trade War Sparks Surge in Canadian Nationalism: Can Liberals Ride the Wave?

In an unexpected turn of events, US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies and threats of annexation have significantly influenced Canada's election dynamics, potentially benefiting the ruling Liberal Party.

Led by Mark Carney, the Liberals, initially facing electoral defeat, experienced a resurgence due to heightened Canadian nationalism sparked by Trump's actions. Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest noted that these political dynamics have brought Canadians together, rejecting the notion of becoming the 51st US state.

As Trump continues to use combative rhetoric, Canadians have shown their disapproval by avoiding US goods and travel, with record early voting indicating heightened political engagement. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, may need to reconsider its strategies as its once-certain victory looks less assured amid these shifting sands.

(With inputs from agencies.)