Chaos in Kyiv: Russian Missile Onslaught Leaves City Reeling
A large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv resulted in nine deaths and 70 injuries amid stalled peace talks. The assault occurred overnight, with significant damage reported across various districts. Rescue efforts continue as Ukrainian officials condemn the attack, emphasizing the persistent threat from Russian forces.
In a devastating turn of events, Kyiv was hit overnight by a massive missile and drone attack from Russian forces, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals and leaving 70 others injured, including six children. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the assault involved drones and ballistic missiles, heightening the sense of peril in the Ukrainian capital.
Tensions were already strained following stalled peace talks, as former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not ceding Crimea to Russia. Zelenskyy has firmly rejected recognizing occupied territories as Russian, calling it a non-negotiable stance.
Authorities continue to grapple with the aftermath of the attack, which struck five neighborhoods and sparked fires in residential areas. Rescue teams tirelessly work to retrieve survivors from the rubble, as citizens recount the traumatic experiences of the night marked by fear and destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
