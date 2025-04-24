Left Menu

Telangana Mourns Pahalgam Tragedy: Leaders Unite for Vigil

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy led a two-minute silence and a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The tragic incident is the worst since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Leaders from various political sectors joined the observance in Hyderabad.

In a solemn display of unity and respect, Telangana's political leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, paused for a two-minute silence to honor the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, saw terrorists open fire on tourists, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, marking it the deadliest incident in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

A candlelight vigil led by Revanth Reddy is scheduled for Thursday evening as part of the statewide observance. Reddy returned to Hyderabad from Japan, where he had been on an investment-seeking trip, to lead the homage.

