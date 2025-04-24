Left Menu

Tense but Constructive: Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Dialogue

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed that the recent discussions between Ukrainian and Western officials in London were difficult yet constructive. His statement came during a joint press conference in South Africa with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zelenskiy suggested Russia anticipated a major disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:48 IST
Tense but Constructive: Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Dialogue

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the challenging yet productive nature of recent conversations with Western officials held in London. These remarks were shared during a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zelenskiy referred to the negotiations as 'not easy' but ultimately 'constructive,' highlighting the complexity and gravity of the diplomatic efforts underway.

He also insinuated that Russia might have been expecting a significant scandal to emerge from these talks, underscoring the ongoing tension between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025