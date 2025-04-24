President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the challenging yet productive nature of recent conversations with Western officials held in London. These remarks were shared during a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zelenskiy referred to the negotiations as 'not easy' but ultimately 'constructive,' highlighting the complexity and gravity of the diplomatic efforts underway.

He also insinuated that Russia might have been expecting a significant scandal to emerge from these talks, underscoring the ongoing tension between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)