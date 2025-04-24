Tense but Constructive: Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Dialogue
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed that the recent discussions between Ukrainian and Western officials in London were difficult yet constructive. His statement came during a joint press conference in South Africa with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zelenskiy suggested Russia anticipated a major disruption.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged the challenging yet productive nature of recent conversations with Western officials held in London. These remarks were shared during a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Zelenskiy referred to the negotiations as 'not easy' but ultimately 'constructive,' highlighting the complexity and gravity of the diplomatic efforts underway.
He also insinuated that Russia might have been expecting a significant scandal to emerge from these talks, underscoring the ongoing tension between the nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
