Ravage on Kyiv: Russia's Deadliest Strike Amidst Faltering Peace Talks

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv, resulting in at least nine deaths and over 70 injuries. This represents the deadliest assault since July, coinciding with ongoing, yet unfruitful, peace negotiations. Ukraine President Zelenskyy is cutting his trip short to address the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia unleashed an extensive barrage of missiles and drones on Kyiv, marking the deadliest strike since last July. The attack left at least nine people dead and more than 70 injured, intensifying the crisis just when peace negotiations appeared to be reaching an impasse. This assault has been deemed Russia's most severe onslaught against the Ukrainian capital in recent months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, forced to cut short his trip to South Africa, branded the attack as outrageous. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko designated Friday as a day of mourning. The Ukrainian air force reported Russia launched 66 ballistic and cruise missiles, coupled with numerous drones, across Kyiv and other regions.

While rescue teams worked through the night, the European Union criticized the strike, noting it derailed peace endeavors. Zelenskyy reiterated that any negotiation breakthroughs depended solely on Moscow, urging for international pressure. Meanwhile, Kyiv residents faced a harrowing night in shelters amidst widespread destruction and fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

