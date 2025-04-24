Opposition Leader Stands with Grieving Family After Deadly Attack

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, visited the family of Bitan Adhikari, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, on Thursday. He assured the bereaved family that both the Centre and the state government would soon announce separate financial compensation to aid them in this difficult time.

Accompanied by 20 BJP MLAs, Adhikari symbolically burnt an effigy representing Pakistan's ISI outside the West Bengal Assembly. The act was a pointed accusation against Pakistan and its intelligence agency for backing terrorism in Kashmir and targeting innocents across India.

During his visit to the victim's home in south Kolkata, Adhikari offered the family direct contact with BJP leaders for any assistance they require. Recalling the brutal attack, Adhikari urged Indian tourists to avoid certain areas temporarily and reiterated India's stance against terrorism, highlighting the central government's commitment to respond effectively.

