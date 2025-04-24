Left Menu

Opposition Leader Stands with Grieving Family After Deadly Attack

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in West Bengal, met with Bitan Adhikari's family, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack. He reassured them of support and emphasized the need for financial compensation. Adhikari also criticized Pakistan's ISI for sponsoring terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:44 IST
Opposition Leader Stands with Grieving Family After Deadly Attack
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, visited the family of Bitan Adhikari, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, on Thursday. He assured the bereaved family that both the Centre and the state government would soon announce separate financial compensation to aid them in this difficult time.

Accompanied by 20 BJP MLAs, Adhikari symbolically burnt an effigy representing Pakistan's ISI outside the West Bengal Assembly. The act was a pointed accusation against Pakistan and its intelligence agency for backing terrorism in Kashmir and targeting innocents across India.

During his visit to the victim's home in south Kolkata, Adhikari offered the family direct contact with BJP leaders for any assistance they require. Recalling the brutal attack, Adhikari urged Indian tourists to avoid certain areas temporarily and reiterated India's stance against terrorism, highlighting the central government's commitment to respond effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025