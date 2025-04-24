Left Menu

Nation Unites: Political Leaders Briefed Post-Pahalgam Attack

The government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting national unity. Defense and Home Ministers, alongside other officials, briefed political leaders. Measures against Pakistan were announced, following the deadly attack, as leaders from various parties expressed their views, echoing a tradition of unity in crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:44 IST
Nation Unites: Political Leaders Briefed Post-Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government held an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, with leaders from multiple political parties providing their input. This gathering emphasized the need for a united front in times of national crisis.

A minute of silence was observed for the victims before Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other key officials briefed attendees. Present at the meeting were prominent political figures including leaders from both houses of parliament and various party representatives.

The meeting followed the government's announcement targeting Pakistan with several measures, including downgrading diplomatic relations. This move is in line with past conventions where national security incidents prompted unified political responses, underscoring India's strong stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025