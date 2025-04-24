Nation Unites: Political Leaders Briefed Post-Pahalgam Attack
The government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting national unity. Defense and Home Ministers, alongside other officials, briefed political leaders. Measures against Pakistan were announced, following the deadly attack, as leaders from various parties expressed their views, echoing a tradition of unity in crisis.
- Country:
- India
The government held an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, with leaders from multiple political parties providing their input. This gathering emphasized the need for a united front in times of national crisis.
A minute of silence was observed for the victims before Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other key officials briefed attendees. Present at the meeting were prominent political figures including leaders from both houses of parliament and various party representatives.
The meeting followed the government's announcement targeting Pakistan with several measures, including downgrading diplomatic relations. This move is in line with past conventions where national security incidents prompted unified political responses, underscoring India's strong stance against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
