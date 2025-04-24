Nation Grieves: Lt Vinay Narwal's Tragic Loss in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Lt Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer, was among the fatalities in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. His father expressed immense pride in his son's bravery, calling his death an unbearable loss for their family.

Just a week after his marriage, Narwal became a victim of terrorism alongside 25 others. His funeral took place in Karnal as political leaders visited to offer condolences. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed deep sorrow over the loss, while Congress MPs pledged support to the grieving family.

The attack has evoked widespread condemnation across India, with calls for strong measures against terrorism. Politicians, including Khattar, have stressed national unity and resilience in face of the attack, condemning the act as an attack on the country itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)