Maldives Bars Israeli Passport Holders in Solidarity with Gaza

The Maldives has revised its immigration policy to effectively ban entry to individuals holding Israeli passports, in protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This legislative change was passed by Parliament on Monday and received presidential approval on Tuesday, according to the president's office statement.

Maldives immigration service clarified that Israeli citizens possessing a second passport may still enter the island nation. The Cabinet had made the initial decision nearly a year ago; however, the government delayed formalizing the change until this week.

In its statement, the government emphasized that this ratification demonstrates a firm stance against Israel's actions, which it claims amount to atrocities and acts of genocide against Palestinians. The Maldives, predominantly a Sunni Muslim nation, is recognized as a high-end tourist location south of India. Latest immigration data shows that 59 Israeli passport holders visited the Maldives in February.

