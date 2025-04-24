Political Tensions Rise Over Handling of Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has sparked controversy with remarks about bringing back tourists who had never flown before. This statement elicited a strong critique from political opponents, who accused him of insensitivity amid an already tragic situation.

The first flight carrying 75 stranded tourists from Maharashtra arrived in Mumbai this Thursday morning, under arrangements made by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Among the repatriated, 45 individuals from Wardha and Nagpur had their first flying experience, having initially traveled by train to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shinde also traveled to Srinagar to oversee tourist returns, a move criticized by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar. He alleged that the ruling alliance prioritized self-promotion over supporting attack victims. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare questioned whether aiding stranded tourists constituted a favor, emphasizing leaders' duty to serve the public without seeking credit.

(With inputs from agencies.)