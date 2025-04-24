Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack: A Blow to Jammu and Kashmir's Rising Tourism

An all-party meeting led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing unity against terrorism. The government downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, pledging action against terror. MPs acknowledged positive changes in the region, despite the tragic incident affecting 26 tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:10 IST
Pahalgam Attack: A Blow to Jammu and Kashmir's Rising Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government reported in an all-party meeting on Thursday that the Pahalgam attack was designed to disrupt the burgeoning economic and tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju noted that all parties expressed their support for the government's stance against terrorism in a session chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Home Minister Amit Shah participated actively in the meeting, where leaders received briefings from Intelligence Bureau and Home Ministry officials regarding preventive measures against similar events.

In response to the attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists, the government has reacted by downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelling military attaches, and suspending the Indus Water Treaty, citing cross-border terrorism links.

Officials assured prompt action against terrorists and their sponsors while addressing lapses in local deployment due to lack of communication from tour operators.

During the meeting, opposition MPs recognized significant improvements in the region, highlighted by the absence of recent unrest, and expressed an interest in visiting the Union Territory for firsthand assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025