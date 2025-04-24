Pahalgam Attack: A Blow to Jammu and Kashmir's Rising Tourism

The government reported in an all-party meeting on Thursday that the Pahalgam attack was designed to disrupt the burgeoning economic and tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju noted that all parties expressed their support for the government's stance against terrorism in a session chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Home Minister Amit Shah participated actively in the meeting, where leaders received briefings from Intelligence Bureau and Home Ministry officials regarding preventive measures against similar events.

In response to the attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists, the government has reacted by downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelling military attaches, and suspending the Indus Water Treaty, citing cross-border terrorism links.

Officials assured prompt action against terrorists and their sponsors while addressing lapses in local deployment due to lack of communication from tour operators.

During the meeting, opposition MPs recognized significant improvements in the region, highlighted by the absence of recent unrest, and expressed an interest in visiting the Union Territory for firsthand assessments.

