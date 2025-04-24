Left Menu

United Protest in Uttar Pradesh Against Pahalgam Attack

In response to the deadly Pahalgam attack, markets were shut down and candlelight marches were organized across Uttar Pradesh. Led by former AMU leader Salman Imtiaz, the protests aimed to show unity and demand justice. Various groups criticized the central government's security measures, while political and community leaders called for decisive action against terrorists.

In a widespread response to the tragic Pahalgam attack, markets across several districts of Uttar Pradesh were shut down and candlelight marches held on Thursday to commemorate the victims.

Former AMU Students' Union president Salman Imtiaz led the protests, emphasizing national unity and a strong response to terrorism.

Critics questioned the central government's security failures post-revocation of Article 370, demanding swift action to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Events across districts like Hapur, Etah, and Jalesar saw participation from various community leaders, who called for stringent actions against the perpetrators.

This widespread protest was a clarion call for solidarity against threats to national harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

