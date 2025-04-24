Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic Fallout Intensifies

The US House Committee of Foreign Affairs critiqued the New York Times for downplaying the Pahalgam attack as a militant act instead of a terrorist attack. Following the attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, escalating tensions with Pakistan, which responded by halting accords and closing borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has sharply criticized a New York Times report on the attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The report labeled the perpetrators as 'militants,' prompting the committee to label it as a 'TERRORIST ATTACK' and criticize the NYT's characterization.

Reacting to the incident, India took decisive diplomatic measures, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, downgrading diplomatic ties, and expelling Pakistani military attaches. This was in light of cross-border involvement in the attack, as identified by Indian authorities.

Pakistan responded by holding the Simla Agreement and other accords in abeyance, ceasing trade, and shutting airspace to Indian carriers. The nation also mirrored India's diplomatic reductions and closed the Wagah border, further straining the fragile peace in the region.

