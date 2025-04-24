Political Tensions Escalate Over Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic Fallout Intensifies

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has sharply criticized a New York Times report on the attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. The report labeled the perpetrators as 'militants,' prompting the committee to label it as a 'TERRORIST ATTACK' and criticize the NYT's characterization.

Reacting to the incident, India took decisive diplomatic measures, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, downgrading diplomatic ties, and expelling Pakistani military attaches. This was in light of cross-border involvement in the attack, as identified by Indian authorities.

Pakistan responded by holding the Simla Agreement and other accords in abeyance, ceasing trade, and shutting airspace to Indian carriers. The nation also mirrored India's diplomatic reductions and closed the Wagah border, further straining the fragile peace in the region.

