Trump's Take on Russian Concession in Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump claims Russia has made a notable concession by not seizing all of Ukraine. However, Ukraine and Europe disagree, viewing it as an insignificant gesture. Trump previously urged Putin to halt attacks, expressing dissatisfaction with Russia's actions in Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Russia has made a significant concession in its conflict with Ukraine. According to Trump, Russia holding back from overtaking the entire country represents a noteworthy step.

However, both Ukraine and several European nations have dismissed this perspective, arguing that Russia's limitations in territorial acquisition hardly qualify as a true concession. They maintain that pausing further land grabs is not an adequate compromise.

In an unprecedented move, Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease military actions against Ukraine. Expressing his displeasure, Trump criticized Russia's aggressive attack on Kyiv, stating, "I didn't like last night. I wasn't happy with it."

(With inputs from agencies.)

