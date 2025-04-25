Trump's Take on Russian Concession in Ukraine

In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Russia has made a significant concession in its conflict with Ukraine. According to Trump, Russia holding back from overtaking the entire country represents a noteworthy step.

However, both Ukraine and several European nations have dismissed this perspective, arguing that Russia's limitations in territorial acquisition hardly qualify as a true concession. They maintain that pausing further land grabs is not an adequate compromise.

In an unprecedented move, Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease military actions against Ukraine. Expressing his displeasure, Trump criticized Russia's aggressive attack on Kyiv, stating, "I didn't like last night. I wasn't happy with it."

