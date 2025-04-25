Saluting Valor: Farewell to Paratrooper Jhantu Ali Sheikh

The Army, CRPF, BSF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police gathered to honor the brave sacrifices of paratrooper Jhantu Ali Sheikh, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Havaldar Sheikh, a special forces member, lost his life in a fierce battle on Thursday during an ongoing search operation in the Dudu-Basantgarh area. A wreath-laying ceremony at the 166 Military Hospital in Jammu marked his heroism.

Top military and police officials paid their respects before his body was returned to his home in Pathar Ghata village, West Bengal. Meanwhile, the search continues for a gang of three terrorists in the district's Basantgarh belt.

(With inputs from agencies.)