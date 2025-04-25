Klitschko's Controversial Proposal for Temporary Peace

Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has proposed that Ukraine consider ceding territory temporarily as part of a peace solution with Russia, according to a report from the BBC.

Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion and current political rival to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, acknowledged that such a decision would be a 'painful solution' but emphasized that it might be necessary for securing peace, albeit temporarily. He was clear, however, that Russian occupation remains unacceptable to the Ukrainian people.

This controversial proposal comes after a significant and deadly attack on Kyiv, where missile and drone strikes by Russian forces led to the deaths of at least 12 residents, marking the most severe assault on the city this year.

