High-Ranking Russian General Assassinated in Moscow Blast

In a significant development on Friday, a high-ranking Russian general was killed by a car bomb explosion near Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the incident as a terrorist act, according to a detailed media report.

The victim, Lt. General Yaroslav Moskalik, served as the Deputy Director of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defence. The Investigative Committee stated that the improvised explosive device went off near his vehicle.

While the motives remain unclear, there is speculation regarding whether the assassination is related to upcoming talks between US Envoy Steve Whitkoff and the Kremlin concerning Ukraine. The incident follows a pattern of recent attacks on Russian military officials who have been involved in the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)