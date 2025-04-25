Nation United in Grief: Tributes Paid to Lt Vinay Narwal

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid solemn tributes to Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal on Friday, mourning his death in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Hooda visited Narwal's residence, offering condolences to the family, while the nation mourned and protested the senseless act that claimed 26 lives.

Citizens and organizations like VHP staged protests, burning Pakistani flags and demanding justice. Hooda urged the government to provide compensation and investigate security lapses to prevent future attacks, as emotions ran high across the country.

