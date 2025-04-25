Left Menu

Nation United in Grief: Tributes Paid to Lt Vinay Narwal

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others paid tribute to Lt Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Protests erupted nationwide against the act of terrorism, with demands for justice and government action. Hooda called for a thorough investigation and government support for Narwal's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnal | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:13 IST
Nation United in Grief: Tributes Paid to Lt Vinay Narwal
Lt Vinay Narwal
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid solemn tributes to Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal on Friday, mourning his death in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Hooda visited Narwal's residence, offering condolences to the family, while the nation mourned and protested the senseless act that claimed 26 lives.

Citizens and organizations like VHP staged protests, burning Pakistani flags and demanding justice. Hooda urged the government to provide compensation and investigate security lapses to prevent future attacks, as emotions ran high across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025