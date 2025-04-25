Nation United in Grief: Tributes Paid to Lt Vinay Narwal
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others paid tribute to Lt Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Protests erupted nationwide against the act of terrorism, with demands for justice and government action. Hooda called for a thorough investigation and government support for Narwal's family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnal | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid solemn tributes to Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal on Friday, mourning his death in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Hooda visited Narwal's residence, offering condolences to the family, while the nation mourned and protested the senseless act that claimed 26 lives.
Citizens and organizations like VHP staged protests, burning Pakistani flags and demanding justice. Hooda urged the government to provide compensation and investigate security lapses to prevent future attacks, as emotions ran high across the country.
