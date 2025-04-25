Global Leaders Unite Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, global leaders have united to express their support for India. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with counterparts from the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, France, Israel, Egypt, and Jordan, condemned the attack and offered condolences.

The international outpouring of support highlights a shared commitment to fighting terrorism, with each leader reaffirming their stance against such acts. Starmer and others criticized the "barbaric" attack, emphasizing solidarity with India in its efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms.

India responded to the terror attacks with punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and shutting down the Attari land-transit post. Pakistan reacted by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and suspending trade. The diplomatic tensions highlight the ongoing complexities in the fight against terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)