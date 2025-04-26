Left Menu

AAP Accuses BJP of Manipulating Pollution Data in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Delhi government of manipulating air pollution figures by installing monitoring systems in less polluted areas. AAP's chief claims that the systems are placed in green zones, skewing the data to appear more favorable, thereby misleading the public.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled accusations against the BJP-led Delhi government, claiming it manipulates air pollution figures by strategically installing air quality monitoring systems in green, less-polluted areas.

At a press briefing, AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj argued that the BJP, previously vocal about the pollution issue, has planted six new Air Quality Monitoring Systems in forested and low-pollution zones, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University and Indira Gandhi National Open University, to falsely depict improved air quality levels.

The chief further alleged that existing monitoring systems in high-pollution areas were being ignored or tampered with. This follows the BJP's recent electoral victory in Delhi, securing 48 of 70 Assembly seats while AAP retained 22.

