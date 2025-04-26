AAP Accuses BJP of Manipulating Pollution Data in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled accusations against the BJP-led Delhi government, claiming it manipulates air pollution figures by strategically installing air quality monitoring systems in green, less-polluted areas.

At a press briefing, AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj argued that the BJP, previously vocal about the pollution issue, has planted six new Air Quality Monitoring Systems in forested and low-pollution zones, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University and Indira Gandhi National Open University, to falsely depict improved air quality levels.

The chief further alleged that existing monitoring systems in high-pollution areas were being ignored or tampered with. This follows the BJP's recent electoral victory in Delhi, securing 48 of 70 Assembly seats while AAP retained 22.

