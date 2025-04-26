Left Menu

Starmer and Zelenskiy Unite to Propel Peace Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have committed to maintaining the momentum in peace negotiations with Russia. Meeting in Rome, they discussed recent progress and pledged to work with international partners to advance plans for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Updated: 26-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:55 IST
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have pledged to sustain the momentum in peace talks aimed at ending the conflict with Russia. This announcement was made by Starmer's office on Saturday.

After their meeting in Rome, where they attended Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, a Downing Street spokesperson stated that the leaders discussed recent positive developments in securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

They agreed to continue intensive collaboration with international partners to further the next stages of planning in the peace process.

