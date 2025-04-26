Starmer and Zelenskiy Unite to Propel Peace Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have pledged to sustain the momentum in peace talks aimed at ending the conflict with Russia. This announcement was made by Starmer's office on Saturday.

After their meeting in Rome, where they attended Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, a Downing Street spokesperson stated that the leaders discussed recent positive developments in securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

They agreed to continue intensive collaboration with international partners to further the next stages of planning in the peace process.

