Tamil Nadu Enhances Benefits for Former Lawmakers

Tamil Nadu is stepping up support for its former lawmakers. Chief Minister M K Stalin declared in the State Assembly that pensions for former Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) are set for a significant increase.

Starting April 2025, these pensions will rise from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 monthly. Concurrently, family pensions will see an increment to Rs 17,500 per month from the current Rs 15,000, addressing long-standing requests from former legislators for improved support.

Additionally, the medical allowance for these individuals is slated to climb from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh annually, reflecting the government's commitment to enhance the welfare of its former public servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)