India's Firm Stance: Zero Tolerance for Terrorism
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed India's 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism with UK counterpart David Lammy. The talks followed a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. The dialogue highlighted the critical issue of cross-border terrorism.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday reiterated India's 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism during a phone conversation with Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
The discussion arose amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives on April 22.
In a social media update, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of addressing cross-border terrorism in the wake of the attack, reaffirming India's firm stance on national security matters.
