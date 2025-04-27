Left Menu

India's Firm Stance: Zero Tolerance for Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed India's 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism with UK counterpart David Lammy. The talks followed a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. The dialogue highlighted the critical issue of cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:25 IST
India's Firm Stance: Zero Tolerance for Terrorism
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday reiterated India's 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism during a phone conversation with Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The discussion arose amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives on April 22.

In a social media update, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of addressing cross-border terrorism in the wake of the attack, reaffirming India's firm stance on national security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025