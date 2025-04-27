Left Menu

Political Shake-Up in Tamil Nadu: Ministers Resign Amid Controversies

Tamil Nadu ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy stepped down from Chief Minister M K Stalin's cabinet, with the governor accepting the resignations. The move comes amidst controversies surrounding their tenure, including Balaji's legal troubles and Ponmudy's contentious remarks. This political shift follows pressure from opposition parties and judicial interventions.

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have resigned from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The Governor, R N Ravi, accepted their resignations, as confirmed in a Raj Bhavan statement issued on Sunday.

Balaji, embroiled in an Enforcement Directorate probe concerning a cash-for-jobs scam from an earlier AIADMK regime, faced mounting pressure after the Supreme Court warned him to choose between his ministerial position and potential bail revocation. Meanwhile, Ponmudy drew criticism over controversial remarks, prompting calls for his removal.

The opposition AIADMK claimed success for its protests against Ponmudy, while BJP leaders criticized the timing of the resignations. These changes signal a response to widespread demands for accountability and come ahead of Padmanabhapuram MLA T Mano Thangaraj's swearing-in to further reshape the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

