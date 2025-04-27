Congress Leaders Attacked: Political Tension Escalates in Assam

In a shocking incident of political violence, Congress MP Pradyut Borodoloi and party MLA Sibamoni Bora were attacked by a group of masked miscreants in Assam's Nagaon district. The leaders escaped with minor injuries, while their vehicles were left damaged. The attack raises alarming concerns ahead of the state's panchayat elections.

The attack took place as the Congress leaders, accompanied by party workers, were traveling between campaign meetings. A gang of 10-12 assailants clad in black allegedly intercepted their convoy at a secluded spot. The attackers reportedly used iron rods and hockey sticks, shattering the vehicles' windshields.

Congress leaders have condemned the incident, with MP Borodoloi accusing the ruling BJP of orchestrating the attack. He likened the event to previous assaults on Congress members in Assam, suggesting state complicity. Party leaders maintain the panchayat polls should not devolve into violence and intimidation.

