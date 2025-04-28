Minister Ramdas Athawale Advocates Strong Stance Against Pakistan
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale suggests declaring war on Pakistan over PoK due to persistent terrorist threats. Following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Athawale urges PM Modi and opposition to take stern action. He emphasizes that India's strength and unity in Jammu and Kashmir are growing.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for a decisive approach against Pakistan if it refuses to surrender control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), citing persistent threats from terrorism. The call came in response to recent escalations and a fatal attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing media in Lonavala, Athawale underscored the need for another surgical strike, criticizing the ongoing violence that claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam, Anantnag district. He emphasized the importance of government and opposition unity in tackling the situation.
Athawale praised increased tourist activity and voter engagement post-Article 370 abrogation, asserting these developments unsettle Pakistan. Highlighting India's growing strength, he rallied for national solidarity, reflecting Dr. Ambedkar's teachings.
