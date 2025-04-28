Left Menu

Parliamentary Defence Committee Convenes Amid Tensions

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence will convene following a high-level meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting occurs amid heightened tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, focusing on countermeasures against Pakistan and recent actions against provocative Pakistani YouTube channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence is scheduled to meet this afternoon at 3:00 PM in the Parliament House Annexe. This follows a significant meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

The meeting gains urgency as it follows a briefing from Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan to the Defence Minister concerning strategic decisions post the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack led to the tragic loss of 26 lives and was one of the deadliest incidents since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. The Defence Minister had also chaired a comprehensive all-party meeting three days ago addressing this issue.

In the aftermath of the attack, NIA teams have been deployed on-site and the Indian Army has heightened its alertness with intensified search operations. The Cabinet Committee on Security has also met, strongly condemning the attack and expressing condolences to the victims' families. Notably, India's government has acted against 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, banning them for spreading inflammatory content amid the ongoing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

