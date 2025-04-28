Stalemate in Negotiations: Russia and Ukraine Await a Breakthrough

Russia expressed its willingness to engage in direct negotiations with Ukraine to halt the ongoing conflict, according to Kremlin announcements on Monday. Despite the absence of substantive progress, Russia remains hopeful for a diplomatic solution.

During a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, the idea of talks was discussed; however, Ukraine's previous decree, halting negotiations with Putin, poses a hurdle. As fighting continues, Ukraine accuses Russia of deceit and insists on a ceasefire first.

The international community, particularly the U.S., is urging both nations toward a peaceful settlement. Yet, mutual distrust and strategic interests render it challenging to identify common ground. Recent statements suggest a possibility of dialogue, but actionable steps remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)