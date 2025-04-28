Left Menu

Merz's New German Coalition: Reviving Economy Amidst Global Tensions

Germany's likely new Chancellor Friedrich Merz has begun naming key ministers as his CDU/CSU conservatives form a coalition with the Social Democrats. Their strategy focuses on economic revival, avoiding political infighting, and addressing international tensions while prioritizing digitalization and defence spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:35 IST
Friedrich Merz, Germany's anticipated Chancellor, announced his preliminary cabinet selections, positioning utility executive Katherina Reiche as the forthcoming economy minister. This move marks the initial phase in shaping his government, following a coalition agreement with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), aimed at navigating international challenges.

The coalition's objectives include stimulating Germany's economic growth amidst global trade tensions, particularly those instigated by U.S. tariffs. Additionally, there's a strong push for increasing defence expenditure to address NATO-related concerns. Merz emphasized potential U.S. trade agreements as a means to mitigate international trade barriers.

Focus points for the new government include reducing both individual and corporate taxes, lowering energy costs, and advancing the electric vehicle sector. The interior ministry's new appointee signals a stricter immigration policy, reflecting efforts to curb the far-right's influence. Digitalization will be a priority, with the establishment of a dedicated ministry under Karsten Wildberger.

