Indian Diaspora Honors Pahalgam Attack Victims in Moscow

The Moscow-based Indian diaspora, under the leadership of Ambassador Vinay Kumar, honored the victims of the Pahalgam attack on Sunday. In an event held at the DP Dhar Hall of the Indian Embassy, attendees observed a minute's silence for the 26 victims, mainly tourists, who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Tatiana Shaumyan, a Padma Shri awardee, joined the gathering to express her solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. Her presence underscored the international support for India's effort to combat extremist violence. Shaumyan, head of the India Centre at the Institute of Oriental Studies, conveyed a strong message of unity.

Ambassador Kumar deplored the attack on civilians and highlighted India's commitment to democracy and dialogue over violence. Sudha Didi, head of the Brahma Kumaris' Moscow chapter, called for turning the meeting into a peace assembly, marking the community's resolve to promote harmony.

