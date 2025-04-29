Starmer Applauds Carney's Canadian Election Win

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his congratulations to Mark Carney after Carney's successful bid in the Canadian election. Starmer noted the significance of Carney's leadership on the international stage and expressed his anticipation for continued collaboration on pressing global issues.

The Prime Minister highlighted the areas of defence, security, trade, and investment as key arenas for this partnership. Starmer's statement underscored the belief that Carney's leadership would play a vital role in addressing international challenges.

Carney's victory is seen as a pivotal moment, with expectations of reinforcing ties between the United Kingdom and Canada, particularly concerning global security and economic cooperation.

