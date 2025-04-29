Left Menu

Starmer Applauds Carney's Canadian Election Win

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Mark Carney following his success in the Canadian election, expressing eagerness to collaborate on key international matters involving defence and trade. Starmer emphasized the importance of their continued partnership on various global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:16 IST
Starmer Applauds Carney's Canadian Election Win
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his congratulations to Mark Carney after Carney's successful bid in the Canadian election. Starmer noted the significance of Carney's leadership on the international stage and expressed his anticipation for continued collaboration on pressing global issues.

The Prime Minister highlighted the areas of defence, security, trade, and investment as key arenas for this partnership. Starmer's statement underscored the belief that Carney's leadership would play a vital role in addressing international challenges.

Carney's victory is seen as a pivotal moment, with expectations of reinforcing ties between the United Kingdom and Canada, particularly concerning global security and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025