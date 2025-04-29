Congress Urges India to Oppose IMF Loan to Pakistan
The Congress has urged India to oppose an IMF loan of $1.3 billion requested by Pakistan. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the IMF's announcement regarding a meeting on May 9. The loan proposal falls under the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility, according to the IMF Executive Board calendar.
The Congress party has called on India to vocally oppose a proposed $1.3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan. This development comes after the IMF declared that its executive board would meet on May 9 to discuss the request.
Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in charge of communications for the Congress, pointed out that the requested loan is part of the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility. He shared a calendar screenshot showing the Executive Board's planned discussions on the matter.
Ramesh also reiterated the Congress's stance, accusing Pakistan of masterminding a deadly attack in Pahalgam, which, according to the party, directly threatens the foundational values of the Indian republic.
