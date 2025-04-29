Left Menu

Congress Urges India to Oppose IMF Loan to Pakistan

The Congress has urged India to oppose an IMF loan of $1.3 billion requested by Pakistan. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the IMF's announcement regarding a meeting on May 9. The loan proposal falls under the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility, according to the IMF Executive Board calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:49 IST
Congress Urges India to Oppose IMF Loan to Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has called on India to vocally oppose a proposed $1.3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan. This development comes after the IMF declared that its executive board would meet on May 9 to discuss the request.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in charge of communications for the Congress, pointed out that the requested loan is part of the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility. He shared a calendar screenshot showing the Executive Board's planned discussions on the matter.

Ramesh also reiterated the Congress's stance, accusing Pakistan of masterminding a deadly attack in Pahalgam, which, according to the party, directly threatens the foundational values of the Indian republic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025