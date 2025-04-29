Congress Urges India to Oppose IMF Loan to Pakistan

The Congress party has called on India to vocally oppose a proposed $1.3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan. This development comes after the IMF declared that its executive board would meet on May 9 to discuss the request.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in charge of communications for the Congress, pointed out that the requested loan is part of the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Facility. He shared a calendar screenshot showing the Executive Board's planned discussions on the matter.

Ramesh also reiterated the Congress's stance, accusing Pakistan of masterminding a deadly attack in Pahalgam, which, according to the party, directly threatens the foundational values of the Indian republic.

