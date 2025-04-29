Diplomatic Strain: BSF Jawan Strays into Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan are heightened as Congress demands action from the Indian government for the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu. Sahu, mistakenly crossing into Pakistani territory, was detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 from a location in Punjab's Ferozepur region.

The Congress, with leader Pawan Khera at the forefront, has been vocal about the issue, given the mounting pressure from Sahu's anxious family. Khera has stated it has been over six days without any substantial attempt to bring Sahu back home safely.

This incident adds to the strained relations between the two nations, exacerbated by the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed 26 lives. Attempts to negotiate Sahu's release through a flag meeting between Indian and Pakistani border officials have so far yielded no results.

