Diplomatic Strain: BSF Jawan Strays into Pakistan
A BSF jawan, Purnam Sahu, accidentally crossed into Pakistan and was detained. The Congress has questioned the Indian government's efforts to ensure his return, as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high following recent terrorist attacks.
- Country:
- India
Tensions between India and Pakistan are heightened as Congress demands action from the Indian government for the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu. Sahu, mistakenly crossing into Pakistani territory, was detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23 from a location in Punjab's Ferozepur region.
The Congress, with leader Pawan Khera at the forefront, has been vocal about the issue, given the mounting pressure from Sahu's anxious family. Khera has stated it has been over six days without any substantial attempt to bring Sahu back home safely.
This incident adds to the strained relations between the two nations, exacerbated by the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed 26 lives. Attempts to negotiate Sahu's release through a flag meeting between Indian and Pakistani border officials have so far yielded no results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reaffirming Ambedkar's Legacy: Congress Pledges to Uphold Constitutional Values
Congress Vows to Uphold Ambedkar's Legacy on His Birth Anniversary
PM Modi targets Congress, says there were 74 airports before 2014 and number has crossed 150 today.
Modi Accuses Congress of Betraying Ambedkar's Legacy
Modi Accuses Congress of 'Vote Bank Politics' and Defends Waqf Amendments