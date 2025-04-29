BJP's Ashoka Accuses Congress of 'Indirectly Supporting' Pakistan

In a fervent exchange, Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, has charged Congress with 'indirectly supporting' Pakistan. Criticizing statements from the party, he urged Congress members to apologize or take legal action if they claim terrorists aren't motivated by religion. The BJP leader equated disappointing acts by some Congress leaders to acts of treason.

Ashoka did not mince words in highlighting a Congress graphic that he claims disrespects Prime Minister Narendra Modi and challenged Congress to amend their portrayal. He emphasized discord within Congress, quoting General Secretary Jairam Ramesh to underline discrepancies in the party's official stance. Furthermore, Ashoka lashed out at CP Siddaramaiah's perceived arrogance, highlighting recent protest incidents.

The BJP continued its offensive, pointing out social media interactions between Indian Congress content and Pakistani political figures. They insinuated an alarming camaraderie, labeling Congress's actions as more of a 'cross-border love story' than national politics, stirring widespread criticism.

