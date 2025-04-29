Left Menu

BJP's Ashoka Accuses Congress of 'Indirectly Supporting' Pakistan

In a heated discourse, Karnataka's Opposition Leader R Ashoka accused Congress of indirectly supporting Pakistan through statements and criticized their portrayal of PM Modi. Ashoka demanded Congress either file legal actions or apologize for statements, underscoring BJP's criticism of Congress's political stance and portrayal of national leadership.

Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:54 IST
BJP's Ashoka Accuses Congress of 'Indirectly Supporting' Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In a fervent exchange, Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, has charged Congress with 'indirectly supporting' Pakistan. Criticizing statements from the party, he urged Congress members to apologize or take legal action if they claim terrorists aren't motivated by religion. The BJP leader equated disappointing acts by some Congress leaders to acts of treason.

Ashoka did not mince words in highlighting a Congress graphic that he claims disrespects Prime Minister Narendra Modi and challenged Congress to amend their portrayal. He emphasized discord within Congress, quoting General Secretary Jairam Ramesh to underline discrepancies in the party's official stance. Furthermore, Ashoka lashed out at CP Siddaramaiah's perceived arrogance, highlighting recent protest incidents.

The BJP continued its offensive, pointing out social media interactions between Indian Congress content and Pakistani political figures. They insinuated an alarming camaraderie, labeling Congress's actions as more of a 'cross-border love story' than national politics, stirring widespread criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

