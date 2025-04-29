Britain Urges Calm Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Britain issued a call for calm among Indian and Pakistani communities in London on Tuesday, amid rising tensions following a deadly militant attack in India's Kashmir region.

Nuclear neighbors India and Pakistan have ramped up measures against each other since the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, a tourist spot, which resulted in 26 deaths. Delhi accuses Islamabad of involvement, which Pakistan denies, demanding an impartial investigation instead.

As home to one of the world's largest Indian and Pakistani populations, Britain is on alert. Foreign office minister Hamish Falconer addressed parliament, urging community leaders to advocate for peace amid regional tensions. Concerns were also voiced about reported protests outside the high commissions of India and Pakistan in London. The British government has updated travel advice, warning against travel to Jammu and Kashmir, and maintains that India and Pakistan must resolve Kashmir issues with Kashmiri consent.

