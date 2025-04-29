Left Menu

UP BJP Chief Labels Congress as 'Pro-Pakistan'

UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary accused the Congress of siding with anti-India forces and described it as a 'pro-Pakistan' party. He urged the opposition to support the government and Prime Minister, criticizing Congress for opposing the nation's leadership during a crucial time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:44 IST
In a statement that has stirred political waters, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary accused the Congress party of aligning with anti-India forces, branding it a 'pro-Pakistan' entity. This bold claim has intensified the political discourse in India.

Through a post on X, Chaudhary urged opposition parties to rally behind the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Congress and its IT cell of standing against national interests. He stressed the need for unity amid growing global support for India.

Chaudhary's remarks have further cemented the political divide, placing the Congress under scrutiny for its stance against government policies. The UP BJP chief's assertions reflect a charged atmosphere in Indian politics, where allegiance to national interests is a contentious topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

