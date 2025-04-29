UP BJP Chief Labels Congress as 'Pro-Pakistan'

In a statement that has stirred political waters, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary accused the Congress party of aligning with anti-India forces, branding it a 'pro-Pakistan' entity. This bold claim has intensified the political discourse in India.

Through a post on X, Chaudhary urged opposition parties to rally behind the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Congress and its IT cell of standing against national interests. He stressed the need for unity amid growing global support for India.

Chaudhary's remarks have further cemented the political divide, placing the Congress under scrutiny for its stance against government policies. The UP BJP chief's assertions reflect a charged atmosphere in Indian politics, where allegiance to national interests is a contentious topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)