Left Menu

Tribute Paid to Fallen Soldiers by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, paid homage to Army Para Special Forces soldier Jhantu Ali Sheikh and three other fallen soldiers from Nadia district during a BJP program. He provided financial aid to their families and urged the state government to offer further support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehatta | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:05 IST
Tribute Paid to Fallen Soldiers by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, paid tribute on Tuesday to fallen Army Para Special Forces member Jhantu Ali Sheikh, who was killed in Udhampur on April 25. The homage took place during a BJP-organised program near Sheikh's home in Nadia district's Tehatta.

Adhikari also honored the sacrifice of three other soldiers from the area—Subodh Ghosh, Sudeep Biswas, and Sukanta Mondal—by meeting with their families, expressing his condolences, and providing each family with Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance. He emphasized that these brave sons of 'Bharat Mata' would forever remain immortal in the hearts of every Indian.

In his speech, Adhikari called upon the state government to extend its support to the families of the three other soldiers, in addition to that provided to Sheikh's family. He criticized the TMC government's lax attitude, which he alleges allows anti-national sentiments to spread on social media. He also addressed reporters on the government's inability to establish or promote religious sites like the Jagannath Dham in Digha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025