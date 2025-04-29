Tribute Paid to Fallen Soldiers by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, paid tribute on Tuesday to fallen Army Para Special Forces member Jhantu Ali Sheikh, who was killed in Udhampur on April 25. The homage took place during a BJP-organised program near Sheikh's home in Nadia district's Tehatta.

Adhikari also honored the sacrifice of three other soldiers from the area—Subodh Ghosh, Sudeep Biswas, and Sukanta Mondal—by meeting with their families, expressing his condolences, and providing each family with Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance. He emphasized that these brave sons of 'Bharat Mata' would forever remain immortal in the hearts of every Indian.

In his speech, Adhikari called upon the state government to extend its support to the families of the three other soldiers, in addition to that provided to Sheikh's family. He criticized the TMC government's lax attitude, which he alleges allows anti-national sentiments to spread on social media. He also addressed reporters on the government's inability to establish or promote religious sites like the Jagannath Dham in Digha.

(With inputs from agencies.)