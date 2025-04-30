Controversial Hoarding Stirs Political Tensions in Lucknow

A political storm has erupted in Lucknow over a hoarding that prominently features BR Ambedkar alongside Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. Senior BJP leaders have criticized the move, accusing the SP of corrupt practices and disrespecting Ambedkar.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak labeled the hoarding as a deliberate act to insult Babasaheb Ambedkar, calling it unacceptable to the public. Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun echoed these sentiments, deeming it a grave insult to the iconic leader.

The controversy has revived discussions on the SP's alleged history of undermining Dalits, with legislators pointing to past actions by Yadav that reportedly harmed Dalit interests. The Samajwadi Party has not yet commented on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)