Paramount Global's Legal Showdown with Trump: Settlement on the Horizon?
Paramount Global is discussing a settlement with former U.S. President Donald Trump over a $20 billion lawsuit concerning CBS News' '60 Minutes'. Shari Redstone recused herself to maintain board neutrality. Mediation is scheduled, following executive Bill Owens' resignation over editorial independence concerns.
Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News, is reportedly exploring settlement terms in a high-profile lawsuit filed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. According to sources familiar with the matter, the board's discussions were detailed in a report by The New York Times.
Shari Redstone, Paramount's non-executive chair, who has a controlling interest in the company, abstained from participating in the settlement talks to ensure fairness, insiders revealed to Reuters. While specific financial figures have not been disclosed, the move signals a potential resolution outside of court.
Trump's lawsuit, initially filed for $10 billion and later amended to seek $20 billion, claims that CBS deceptively edited an interview to favor Democratic interests. The involved parties are expected to commence mediation shortly, amidst executive producer Bill Owens' recent resignation, citing issues with editorial independence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
