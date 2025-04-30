Trump Weighs In on Putin's Intentions Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a recent interview, former U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to cease military operations in Ukraine. However, despite these assurances, Russia continues its aggressive tactics against the nation.

Trump made these statements during a conversation with ABC News reporter Terry Moran. When questioned about Putin's motivations, Trump confidently replied, "I think he does," indicating a belief that Putin aims for peace amidst the ongoing conflict.

Trump also emphasized his dissatisfaction with Russia's actions, noting that his previous presidency might have played a role in preventing Putin from expanding his territorial ambitions in Ukraine. He expressed disapproval over Russia's missile strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities, asserting a personal stance against such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)