"Lowest Level": Pralhad Joshi hits out at Congress over "Gayab" remark

Union Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday morning hit out at Congress over its "Gayab" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and said that this exemplifies Congress stooping to the "lowest level". He further attacked the Congress ministers and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over "war not needed" remarks, accusing them of giving a "boost" to Pakistan.

"We don't need further examples to understand that Congress can stoop to any low. This is the lowest level they can stoop to. Siddaramaiah and some of the Congress Ministers' statements have given a boost to Pakistan. That is why they deleted it later. At least they realised their mistake," Joshi told ANI. Following severe backlash from BJP leaders, the Congress party has deleted its controversial social media post featuring a headless poster with the word "GAYAB" (missing), which targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move came after the BJP slammed Congress for the post, accusing it of echoing Pakistan's narrative in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The post had shown an image of a kurta-pyjama and black sandals with the word "GAYAB" and the caption "Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab" (Missing during the time of responsibility). This drew strong criticism from the BJP and its allies.

The leaders from the ruling party have reacted strongly against the post made by Congress' handle on X. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, ""When our Prime Minister is leading the fight against terrorism strongly, why does Congress have such a low opinion of him? How low will Congress stoop? I abhor this Congress party's antics." However, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had explained the post, saying the Prime Minister skipped the all-party meeting but had time to campaign.

"PM Modi was not present at the all-party meeting. We demanded on 22nd April that the all-party meeting should be held on this issue. PM did come back, but he went to Bihar to campaign for the election. He has time to address the election campaign but not the all-party meeting," Ramesh said. (ANI)

