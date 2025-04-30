Mumbai BJP Urges Boycott of Pakistani Products Amid Tensions

The minority wing of the Mumbai BJP organized a march in Mahim, urging shopkeepers to boycott Pakistani products following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Protestors emphasized hitting Pakistan's economy by avoiding their spices and other imports. They submitted a letter to the police, demanding action against shops selling such goods.

Despite potential economic losses, several merchants have complied with the boycott, demonstrating support for the cause amidst growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)