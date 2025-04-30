Mumbai BJP Urges Boycott of Pakistani Products Amid Tensions
The Mumbai BJP's minority wing led a protest urging shopkeepers to boycott Pakistani goods following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Aimed at affecting Pakistan's economy, they demanded strict action against sellers of Pakistani products. The protest garnered support despite potential losses for those involved.
The minority wing of the Mumbai BJP organized a march in Mahim, urging shopkeepers to boycott Pakistani products following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
Protestors emphasized hitting Pakistan's economy by avoiding their spices and other imports. They submitted a letter to the police, demanding action against shops selling such goods.
Despite potential economic losses, several merchants have complied with the boycott, demonstrating support for the cause amidst growing tensions.
