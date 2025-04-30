Diplomatic Efforts for Peace: US Intervenes in India-Pakistan Tensions
The US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack. The US aims to engage both nations diplomatically to maintain regional peace and security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a bid to mitigate escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker convened with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.
The two representatives discussed recent developments, expressing a mutual desire for regional peace, according to the Foreign Office.
As diplomatic efforts intensify, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to dialogue with both nations' foreign ministers to urge restraint and prevent further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Energy Diplomacy: Alaska LNG Project Talks
Japan's Naval Diplomacy: First Foreign Navy Visit to Cambodia's Enhanced Ream Base
Reviving Diplomacy: Bangladesh and Pakistan's Long-Awaited Dialogue
Strategic Diplomacy: Iran's Key Message to Russia Ahead of Nuclear Talks
Reviving Economic Ties: Syrian Diplomacy in Focus