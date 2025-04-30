Diplomatic Efforts for Peace: US Intervenes in India-Pakistan Tensions

In a bid to mitigate escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker convened with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

The two representatives discussed recent developments, expressing a mutual desire for regional peace, according to the Foreign Office.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to dialogue with both nations' foreign ministers to urge restraint and prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)