Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts for Peace: US Intervenes in India-Pakistan Tensions

The US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack. The US aims to engage both nations diplomatically to maintain regional peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:37 IST
Diplomatic Efforts for Peace: US Intervenes in India-Pakistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to mitigate escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker convened with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday.

The two representatives discussed recent developments, expressing a mutual desire for regional peace, according to the Foreign Office.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to dialogue with both nations' foreign ministers to urge restraint and prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025