Diplomatic Strain: US Mediates India-Pakistan Rift Post-Pahalgam Attack

The United States has intervened to ease rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in phone conversations with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, stressing the avoidance of further escalation.

Expressing sorrow for the lives lost in the attack, Rubio emphasized the US commitment to fighting terrorism alongside India. Meanwhile, Jaishankar insisted on bringing the attack's perpetrators to justice. Rubio also urged Pakistan's cooperation in investigating the incident, seeking peace in the region.

In light of the tragedy, India has hinted at potential retaliation, while implementing punitive measures against Pakistan. The situation has prompted the US to advocate for direct communication between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, underscoring the importance of peace and security in South Asia.

