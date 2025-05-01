Diplomatic Strain: US Mediates India-Pakistan Rift Post-Pahalgam Attack
The US urges India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held calls with India’s External Affairs Minister and Pakistan’s Prime Minister, emphasizing cooperation against terrorism and urging both nations to maintain peace and security in South Asia.
- Country:
- India
The United States has intervened to ease rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in phone conversations with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, stressing the avoidance of further escalation.
Expressing sorrow for the lives lost in the attack, Rubio emphasized the US commitment to fighting terrorism alongside India. Meanwhile, Jaishankar insisted on bringing the attack's perpetrators to justice. Rubio also urged Pakistan's cooperation in investigating the incident, seeking peace in the region.
In light of the tragedy, India has hinted at potential retaliation, while implementing punitive measures against Pakistan. The situation has prompted the US to advocate for direct communication between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, underscoring the importance of peace and security in South Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- India
- Pakistan
- Pahalgam
- terror attack
- tensions
- diplomacy
- Marco Rubio
- Jaishankar
- Shehbaz Sharif
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Tragic Strikes and Diplomatic Tensions
China's Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Tensions
China's Economic Growth Defies Expectations Amid Trade Tensions
Canadian Academics Warned on US Travel Amid Political Tensions
China's Economy Surprises with Q1 Growth Amidst Trade Tensions