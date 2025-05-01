Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: US Mediates India-Pakistan Rift Post-Pahalgam Attack

The US urges India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held calls with India’s External Affairs Minister and Pakistan’s Prime Minister, emphasizing cooperation against terrorism and urging both nations to maintain peace and security in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has intervened to ease rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in phone conversations with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, stressing the avoidance of further escalation.

Expressing sorrow for the lives lost in the attack, Rubio emphasized the US commitment to fighting terrorism alongside India. Meanwhile, Jaishankar insisted on bringing the attack's perpetrators to justice. Rubio also urged Pakistan's cooperation in investigating the incident, seeking peace in the region.

In light of the tragedy, India has hinted at potential retaliation, while implementing punitive measures against Pakistan. The situation has prompted the US to advocate for direct communication between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, underscoring the importance of peace and security in South Asia.

