Dilip Ghosh's Temple Visit Sparks BJP Controversy in West Bengal
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh faced protests from party workers after visiting the Jagannath temple in Digha and meeting TMC's Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh, once pivotal to the BJP's growth in West Bengal, denied rumors of joining TMC but criticized 'touts' within BJP for the party's decline.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh faced backlash from party workers after his visit to the Jagannath temple in Digha, where he also met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This visit has ignited speculations about Ghosh's political intentions.
Ghosh, credited for the BJP's initial growth in West Bengal, rebutted rumors regarding a potential shift to the TMC. He attributed the decline of the BJP in the state to the entry of 'touts' into the party ranks, asserting his commitment to changing local politics 'for the better'.
His actions and the subsequent meeting with Banerjee were publicly criticized by BJP leaders, with national BJP member Swapan Dasgupta labeling it a betrayal. The party emphasized that Ghosh's visit was a personal choice, not endorsed by the BJP leadership, as tensions simmered within West Bengal's BJP ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We will recall all anti-people Bills passed by BJP after dislodging it from power at Centre: Mamata Banerjee.
Will ask chief secretary to probe into BSF firing leading to death of one person in Murshidabad: Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over Waqf Amendment and Border Unrest
I appeal to PM Modi not to allow any 'atrocious law' and to keep check on his home minister: Mamata Banerjee.
Tensions Rise Over Waqf Amendment Act in West Bengal