Dilip Ghosh's Temple Visit Sparks BJP Controversy in West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh faced protests from party workers after visiting the Jagannath temple in Digha and meeting TMC's Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh, once pivotal to the BJP's growth in West Bengal, denied rumors of joining TMC but criticized 'touts' within BJP for the party's decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:38 IST
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh faced backlash from party workers after his visit to the Jagannath temple in Digha, where he also met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This visit has ignited speculations about Ghosh's political intentions.

Ghosh, credited for the BJP's initial growth in West Bengal, rebutted rumors regarding a potential shift to the TMC. He attributed the decline of the BJP in the state to the entry of 'touts' into the party ranks, asserting his commitment to changing local politics 'for the better'.

His actions and the subsequent meeting with Banerjee were publicly criticized by BJP leaders, with national BJP member Swapan Dasgupta labeling it a betrayal. The party emphasized that Ghosh's visit was a personal choice, not endorsed by the BJP leadership, as tensions simmered within West Bengal's BJP ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

