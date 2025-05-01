Dilip Ghosh's Temple Visit Sparks BJP Controversy in West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh faced backlash from party workers after his visit to the Jagannath temple in Digha, where he also met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This visit has ignited speculations about Ghosh's political intentions.

Ghosh, credited for the BJP's initial growth in West Bengal, rebutted rumors regarding a potential shift to the TMC. He attributed the decline of the BJP in the state to the entry of 'touts' into the party ranks, asserting his commitment to changing local politics 'for the better'.

His actions and the subsequent meeting with Banerjee were publicly criticized by BJP leaders, with national BJP member Swapan Dasgupta labeling it a betrayal. The party emphasized that Ghosh's visit was a personal choice, not endorsed by the BJP leadership, as tensions simmered within West Bengal's BJP ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)