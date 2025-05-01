Haryana BJP Accuses AAP of Politicizing Water Crisis in Delhi

In a brewing water dispute, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli alleged on Thursday that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is fueling tensions by politicizing the drinking water shortage, accusing him of pushing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to withhold additional water supplies from Haryana. This, Badoli claims, is retaliation for AAP's defeat in the Delhi elections.

Badoli warns that Punjab residents will not tolerate such politics, suggesting that they will hold AAP accountable. "When AAP controlled both Punjab and Delhi, their tactics during summer months included misleading the public about water shortages," Badoli remarked, commenting on Kejriwal's alleged encouragement of Mann to make divisive statements. "The people of Punjab will remember this," Badoli predicted.

Delhi's Environment Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh added his voice to the allegations, asserting that the Punjab government is intentionally disrupting water supplies to Haryana and Delhi following AAP's electoral losses in the capital. Singh warned that such actions could lead to political ramifications in Punjab, while Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Mann for his stance and clarified that Haryana is not receiving its full water entitlement. He emphasized that the ongoing issue concerns drinking water, and blamed political motivations, pointing out Haryana received just 60 percent of its allotted water last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)