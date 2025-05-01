India Ramps Up Action Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the central government to take decisive action against Pakistan. Owaisi criticized what he views as rhetorical gestures by the central government, insisting that now is the time for concrete action to eradicate terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed the government's steadfast zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, emphasizing that the government's fight will continue unabated until terrorism is comprehensively defeated. Speaking in the national capital, Shah emphasized, 'We will take detailed revenge on every terrorist, and this fight is far from over.'

In a series of high-level meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), followed by additional discussions within the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to review security strategies. The government also announced that, as a retaliatory measure, it would suspend the Indus Water Treaty, underscoring its commitment to confronting the issue of cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)