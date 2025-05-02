Tensions Escalate: Israel's Dawn Strike Near Syria's Presidential Palace

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's air force launched a strike near Syria's presidential palace early Friday. This came after issuing warnings to Syrian authorities against targeting villages inhabited by the Druze minority in the country's south.

The airstrike was prompted by ongoing clashes between pro-Syrian government fighters and members of the Druze community near Damascus, leaving many dead or wounded. This marks Israel's second attack in the week, signaling a stern warning to Syria's Islamist-dominated new leadership.

Reports indicate areas near President Hussein al-Sharaa's residence were targeted, with Syrian media confirming hits near the People's Palace. This follows distress among Sunnis due to circulated audio, mistakenly attributed to a Druze cleric, criticizing Prophet Muhammad. The Druze, an Ismaili branch with a significant presence in Syria, now face severe threats amid these volatile events.

