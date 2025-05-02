Tensions Escalate: Israel's Dawn Strike Near Syria's Presidential Palace
Israel's air force struck near Syria's presidential palace after warning authorities against attacks on Druze communities. The strike followed violent clashes between pro-Syrian government gunmen and Druze fighters, leading to numerous casualties. This incident underscores increasing tensions involving Israel, Syria, and minority groups in the region.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's air force launched a strike near Syria's presidential palace early Friday. This came after issuing warnings to Syrian authorities against targeting villages inhabited by the Druze minority in the country's south.
The airstrike was prompted by ongoing clashes between pro-Syrian government fighters and members of the Druze community near Damascus, leaving many dead or wounded. This marks Israel's second attack in the week, signaling a stern warning to Syria's Islamist-dominated new leadership.
Reports indicate areas near President Hussein al-Sharaa's residence were targeted, with Syrian media confirming hits near the People's Palace. This follows distress among Sunnis due to circulated audio, mistakenly attributed to a Druze cleric, criticizing Prophet Muhammad. The Druze, an Ismaili branch with a significant presence in Syria, now face severe threats amid these volatile events.
