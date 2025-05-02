Left Menu

UNSC to Address Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) may soon convene to discuss the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris of Greece, the current Council president, highlighted the potential for dialogue to mitigate conflict. Preparations are underway for a possible meeting to address these critical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:34 IST
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is likely to convene 'sooner rather than later' to tackle the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, according to its current president.

Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris of Greece, who presides over the Council this May, emphasized the need for dialogue during a briefing to UN reporters. He noted that such a meeting could serve as a platform to express views and potentially reduce hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The Council, currently under Greece’s month-long presidency, has not yet received a formal request for a meeting, but Sekeris indicated that preparations are in place amid the growing concerns. The situation between these South Asian neighbors remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

