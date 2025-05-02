UNSC to Address Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is likely to convene 'sooner rather than later' to tackle the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, according to its current president.

Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris of Greece, who presides over the Council this May, emphasized the need for dialogue during a briefing to UN reporters. He noted that such a meeting could serve as a platform to express views and potentially reduce hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The Council, currently under Greece’s month-long presidency, has not yet received a formal request for a meeting, but Sekeris indicated that preparations are in place amid the growing concerns. The situation between these South Asian neighbors remains a priority.

